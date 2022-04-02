Vikram expresses gratitude on 50 days of Mahaan, thanks fans and crew

Chennai :





He also thanked his co-stars and the crew of Mahaan and added, “Thank you Karthik Subbaraj for giving me a spectacular canvas, the freedom to play Gandhi Mahaan to the best of my abilities and for being my guiding light. Thank you Bobby. I cannot see my Satya in anybody else but you. Thank you Simran for being brilliant as always. Thank you Dhruv for rocking Dada and his many idiosyncrasies. Thanks to the Mahaan gang for all the blood, sweat and tears that you shed to make sure the film ‘lived big’. Thank you to the producer for making this movie a reality.”





Produced by Lalith Kumar’s Seven Screen Studio, Mahaan premiered in Amazon Prime on February 10.