Vikram expresses gratitude on 50 days of Mahaan, thanks fans and crew

Produced by Lalith Kumar’s Seven Screen Studio, Mahaan premiered in Amazon Prime on February 10.
Chennai: Actor Chiyaan Vikram thanked his fans and the team of Mahaan on its 50th day. In an official statement the actor said, “Working in Mahaan was an unforgettable experience. To see that translate into such a phenomenal mega hit across four languages puts a huge smile on my face. It’s been a long time since I reached out on social media to you my fans and well-wishers across the country. What could be a better reason than to say thank you for helping make Mahaan what it is. Your encouragement makes me want to strive to excel.”
He also thanked his co-stars and the crew of Mahaan and added, “Thank you Karthik Subbaraj for giving me a spectacular canvas, the freedom to play Gandhi Mahaan to the best of my abilities and for being my guiding light. Thank you Bobby. I cannot see my Satya in anybody else but you. Thank you Simran for being brilliant as always. Thank you Dhruv for rocking Dada and his many idiosyncrasies. Thanks to the Mahaan gang for all the blood, sweat and tears that you shed to make sure the film ‘lived big’. Thank you to the producer for making this movie a reality.”
