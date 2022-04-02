From an assistant photographer to actor: Ashok Selvan's heartfelt note for Venkat Prabhu

Chennai :

As Venkat Prabhu's Manmatha Leelai hit the theatres today, actor Ashok Selvan who plays the lead role in the film shared a heartfelt note on his journey with director Venkat Prabhu from him being an assistant photographer in 2010 to acting in his film.





The actor took to his Instagram and wrote, "It was 2010 and I was working as an assistant photographer. When my boss said we are shooting with director Venkat Prabhu, I was overjoyed because ever since I watched Chennai 28 and he was an emotion for me. I wore my favourite white shirt and probably the only day I went that early to the spot, and as you can clearly see all my shining white teeth in the photo, I was that the entire shoot, even while holding the reflector, I guess I was giving the reflector a tough fight. I told myself that day that I'll work with him someday. 2022 (swipe right) And now 12 years later, I got to work with @venkat Prabhu sir on #ManmathaLeelai. Dreams do come true :).' (sic)









The actor also shared a couple of pictures from his journey, one taken in 2010 and another one recently.





Jointly produced by T Murganantham of Rockfort Entertainment and Venkat Prabhu's Black Ticket Company, the adult comedy film features Ashok Selvan, Smurthi Venkat, Riya Suman, and Premgi Amaren in pivotal roles. The music for the film is composed by Premgi Amaren while Thamizh A Azhagan is the cinematographer and Venkat Rajen is the editor for the film.