'Wedding bells around the corner': Yashika Aannand to get hitched?

Chennai :

Upcoming Tamil actress Yashika Aannand has announced that she would marry someone of her parents' choice. The Dhuruvangal 16 actress on her insta story has made the announcement.





She wrote, "I'm so happy to announce that I'm getting married. My mom and dad have agreed to it. It's time to settle."













However, she also said she wouldn't be quitting films. "I love Cinema. And no matter what I'll still be entertaining you all. It's an arranged marriage. Love la set agadhu.. Need all your blessings. Wedding bells around the corner.", she added.





Yashika's diehard fans expect this to be an April fools day prank from her.





She was last seen in Zombie on 2019. She has busy lineup of movies including Prabhudeva's Bagheera.