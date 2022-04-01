‘Selfie’s story reminded me of Wolf Of Wall Street’

Chennai :

The promo videos of Selfie have opened to rousing reception from the general audience as well as fans of GV Prakash. The sneak peek of the film was unveiled as the team was settling down for the interview. “If people find it relatable, we are glad. That is what we have set out for. We have made a commercial film with a strong message in it,” says director Mathi, an erstwhile assistant of Vetri Maaran.





The story of Selfie revolves around college admission rackets that are quite prevalent across the state as well as the country. “This is inspired by a real-life incident. A boy I know, who is in his second year of engineering brought a brand new sedan and upon asking him his source of income, he said that he was making money by selling admission seats to students. He was in fact not even attending his classes,” adds Mathi. GV Prakash says this intrigued him to sign the film. “I liked the concept. To me, this sounded like The Wolf of Wall Street where DiCaprio’s character makes a killing through illegal stockbroking practices. Also, I have known Mathi for 12 years and is a good friend of mine,” he says.





Mathi reveals that GV Prakash was his obvious choice as the film’s lead. The trailer had Varsha in a different dimension and not your typical heroine. “There are several movies that show women as gold-diggers even if they are female leads. Selfie isn’t that sort of a film. My character is that of someone who calls a spade a spade. She knows that the protagonist is into something that is unethical and she condemns it. I liked the characterisation. I wouldn’t call it unique but she has her moments in the film that are worth the screen time,” Varsha joins the conversation.





Actor Gunanidhi says that his character arc elevates the film. I am also a part of the admission racket operation in the film and I play GV’s partner in crime. Our choices hit us hard and we end up reaching a point of return. There is a message that has been conveyed through our characters and at the same time the audience won’t find it preachy,” Guna tells us. “I wanted to make a film that is worth watching in theatres for two hours. I have added certain emotions to it. Though the film is about the racket, it has emotions in it. Vaagai Chandrasekhar has played GV’s father and he will be another driving force of the film.” GV Prakash says that the film will be different from his recent lineups. “I had to bring in the mannerisms of someone who plays an admission broker. Though it was challenging I was up for it. Moreover, we have spoken Cuddalore dialect in this film. This is something that hasn’t been explored in Tamil cinema before. It was fun,” he says.





Despite playing the lead and also composing music for the film, Varsha says that GV is someone who keeps his co-stars in their comfort zones. “He is someone who is humble and helpful. He makes sure that his co-stars are comfortable which is a good quality,” the actress remarks. Selfie has Gautham Menon playing a dreaded antagonist. “We wanted someone who plays an upper middle-class person and convinces you as a person who scams students. Gautham sir fitted the bill. Also, you will see him in a different dimension in the film,” says Mathi. “We discussed music and spoke about each other’s work. He is sweet and grounded,” concludes GV.



