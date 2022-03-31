Jana Gana Mana trailer: A determined Prithviraj overcomes disability and fights back with vengeance

Chennai :

The upcoming Malayalam film Jana Gana Mana's trailer dropped on YouTube on Wednesday. The trailer has been impressive holding people in thrall.





Standing out from the usual trailer format, Jana Gana Mana's trailer shows a single scene where Prithviraj seeks financial help from a politician for treating his injury after being attacked by the cops.





Prithviraj happens to lose his career and family caught in a political imbroglio. We feel sorry for him, when he is looked down upon and gets ridiculed for his ideals, before we get to know Prithvi's naivete is a guise and he is pursuing revenge against government officials.





The last 30 seconds of the trailer guarantees some thrill ride.





Jana Gana Mana's trailer has received 3.5 million views since its release on Wednesday.





The film jointly bankrolled by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen is written by Sharis Mohammed and directed by Dido Jose Antony. Jakes Bejoy has composed the music. The makers are aiming to release the film in June this year.























