Hopefully soon, says Ranbir on wedding plans with Alia

In a recent interview with NDTV, Ranbir was quoted saying, "I won't give out date during a media interaction. But, Alia and I have all the intentions of getting married soon, so yes, hopefully soon."





According to the Internet, "soon" might be as early as next month. While Ranbir Kapoor has been reluctant to give a wedding date, rumours of an April wedding have gone viral.





Earlier, Alia Bhatt had told NDTV, "In my head, I am married to Ranbir for a long time."





Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who are acting together in Brahmastra, have been dating since they started filming together in 2018. In the same year, they made their first public appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception.





This year, Alia has already appeared in two major films: Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR. In September, she and Ranbir will star in the first instalment of the Brahmastra trilogy. Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy are also part of the film.