Quotation Gang promises to be a gritty multilingual saga

Chennai :

The first look posters of director Vivek’s Quotation Gang that has Priyamani , Jackie Shroff, Sunny Leone and Sara Arjun in lead roles were unveiled on Wednesday. The character posters of the film do not pull any punches and feature the protagonists all bloodied and bruised up, a clear reference to their travails.





“The posters will justify the storyline and we have designed in a way that it doesn’t give away much about the movie,” director Vivek told DT Next.





The film that is jointly produced by Filminati Entertainment and Whistleman Films Production in association with Sri Guru Jothi Films was in the making despite the Covid pandemic and lockdowns.





“We had to look at a lot of things as the film has been in the making for quite some time. We could not afford to miss the continuity and it was challenging as the actors had to look the same when we resumed the shoot. However, they were all on the same page and supported me unconditionally. Jackie Shroff is such a humble person and was on the sets even he wasn’t shooting for his portions,” Vivek added.





The film is shot in Mumbai and Kashmir among several other locations. “We shot in Dal Lake, where the weather wasn’t constant. We also shot in Mumbai and other locales. The script required it. Quotation Gang is a multilingual film for the Indian audience where there will be several languages spoken in the same scene. You can see Tamil and Kashmiri and Hindi and Tamil in one scene,” Vivek opened up.



