First look poster of Aadhi, Hansika’s Partner unveiled

Chennai :

A quirkily designed poster of Aadhi Pinisetty and Hansika Motwani’s upcoming film Partner was unveiled on Wednesday.





“We had a standalone photoshoot for the first look and props because Partner is a laugh riot. This a film where you will go to theatres with your family have good fun for a couple of hours. The film follows its own twisted logic,” debut director Manoj Damodharan opened up.





He also said that he has refrained from incorporating elements of titillation that were present in the first draft. “Partner could have evolved into an adult-themed film. But we have done away with all such aspects including scenes that might be considered as ‘glam’ value. We want people of all ages to watch the film, especially the kids,” he remarked.





Partner also features Yogi Babu, Pandiarajan, Robot Shankar, Palak Lalwani and Muneeshkanth in important roles. Produced by Royal Fortuna Creations, Santhosh Dayanidhi has composed the music.







