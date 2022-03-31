Actress Samantha says 'Thank you darling' as Nayanthara gifts her with earrings

Chennai :

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu who is gearing up for the release of Vignesh Shivan's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal on Wednesday shared on her Instagram a picture of a note from the actress Nayanthara who had gifted her co-star with a piece of ethnic earrings.





The note shared by the actress with the earrings read, 'Dear Khatiya with love, Kanmani'.









In reply to the gift received, she thanked Nayanthara for the beautiful gift.





Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal is a triangular romantic comedy-drama directed by Vignesh Shivan and co-produced by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios distributed under Udhayanidhi Stalin's banner Red Giant Movies. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi as Rambo, Nayanthara as Kanmani, and Samantha as Khatiija in the lead roles and has music composed by Anirudh.





'KKK' is scheduled to hit theatres on the 28th of April this year.