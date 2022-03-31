Game of Thrones prequel 'House of the Dragon' gets new release date with stills from sets

Poster from upcoming GOT prequel (left) and a still of Prince Daemon Targaryen (Credit: Twitter)

HBO's upcoming hotly anticipated Game of Thrones prequel series 'House of the Dragon, will debut on HBO and HBO Max on August 21st.





The company announced the release date of the series on Wednesday with a poster of what appears to be a hatching dragon egg hinting at the fact that we are gonna witness one of the terrifying dragons in the show.









'House of the Dragon' is based on George R.R. Martin's 2019 book 'Fire and Blood' and follows the history of Targaryens which is set 200 years before the events that happened in the hugely popular show 'Game of Thrones.





HBO's first announcement of the prequel series was in the works in October 2019 and the company debuted a teaser trailer in October 2021. The series will be competing with the upcoming Lord of the Rings prequel that debuts on September 2nd.









The 10-episode series features Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, a warm and kind man chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King Jaehaerys Targaryen, and Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, younger brother to King Viserys and heir to the throne.





Here are the stills from the sets of the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel:

























Lord Corlys Velaryon & Princess Rhaenys Targaryen.



August 21. #HouseoftheDragonpic.twitter.com/B6Srv5UoC8 — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) March 30, 2022





Young Rhaenyra & Young Alicent.



August 21. #HouseoftheDragonpic.twitter.com/VAAFqykM9e — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) March 30, 2022













Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen & Prince Daemon Targaryen. #HouseoftheDragonpic.twitter.com/uK0FigUbhq — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) May 5, 2021








