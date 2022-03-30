Beast trailer to be out on April 2, fans elated

Chennai :

The much-anticipated trailer of the upcoming actor Vijay and Pooja Hegde-starrer 'Beast' will be out on April 2 at 6 pm.





Taking to Twitter, Sun Pictures, the production house, tweeted, "The much-awaited #BeastTrailer is releasing on April 2nd @ 6 PM Namma aattam inimey vera maari irukum 🔥." (sic)





The trailer release announcement was made through a short video and fans are excited to watch their favourite star after over a year.













The makers had released two singles from the film's album - 'Arabic Kuthu' sung by Anirudh and Jonita Gandhi and 'Jolly O Gymkhana' sung by the actor himself.





Both the songs composed by Anirudh have already become chartbusters satisfying fans and are still trending across the internet.





Several celebrities from actress Samantha to Varun Dhawan shook a leg to the tunes on Instagram.





'Beast' directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures has been censored U/A.





Anirudh has composed the music while the cinematography is done by Manoj Paramahamsa.





Apart from the leads, the film also features Selvaraghavan, Shine Tom Chacko, Aparna Das, Redin Kingsley, Yogi Babu, and VTV Ganesh in important roles.