'Season for healing': Jada's first post after controversial Oscar moment

Jada Pinkett Smith, wife of actor Will Smith, on Tuesday took to Instagram for the first time since her husband slapped Rock on stage after the latter cracked a joke.





“This is a season for healing and I’m here for it,” read a note that Pinkett Smith posted on Instagram.





Jada has alopecia, a condition that causes severe hair loss, and shaved her head last year.

















During the Oscars ceremony, Rock came on stage to announce the winners for best documentary feature award and made a tasteless joke at Pinkett-Smith's expense, saying she could star in the sequel to "G.I. Jane" in an apparent reference to her shaved head because of the autoimmune disorder alopecia.