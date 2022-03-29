'Season for healing': Jada's first post after controversial Oscar moment

Jada has alopecia, a condition that causes severe hair loss, and shaved her head last year.
Jada Pinkett Smith, wife of actor Will Smith, on Tuesday took to Instagram for the first time since her husband slapped Rock on stage after the latter cracked a joke.
“This is a season for healing and I’m here for it,” read a note that Pinkett Smith posted on Instagram.
The Hollywood star, who had smacked the comic after the latter made a joke about Jada during the award ceremony on Sunday, posted a statement on Instagram and admitted that his behaviour on Sunday night was "unacceptable and inexcusable.
During the Oscars ceremony, Rock came on stage to announce the winners for best documentary feature award and made a tasteless joke at Pinkett-Smith's expense, saying she could star in the sequel to "G.I. Jane" in an apparent reference to her shaved head because of the autoimmune disorder alopecia.
