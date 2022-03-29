Nelson drops a hint of Beast's teaser release tomorrow in a cryptic tweet

Chennai :

Thalapathy Vijay's most-awaited film Beast is just a few weeks away from release and the tension around the film is already sky-rocketing with expectations from fans. The film's director Nelson Dilipkumar a few minutes ago dropped a message on Twitter today writing 'tomorrow'. This delighted the fans of Vijay and when we contacted our birdie in the film camp, they said that the film's teaser will be unveiled tomorrow.









நாளை… — Nelson Dilipkumar (@Nelsondilpkumar) March 29, 2022





Nelson's cryptic tweet doesn't hint on the time or the content that will be presented to fans though.





The film features Pooja Hegde as the female lead with Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Aparna Das and VTV Ganesh in supporting roles. Produced by Sun Pictures, Beast has music by Anirudh Ravichander.