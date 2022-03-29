Shreya Ghoshal, DSP to perform at this year's IIFA awards in Abu Dhabi, reveals Salman

Chennai :

At a press conference held in Mumbai today, in the presence of this year’s host - Salman Khan and actor Varun Dhawan and Ananya Panday, Saeed Al Fazari, Strategic Affairs Executive Director of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, Miral’s CEO Mr Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Mr Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, among other dignitaries, an official announcement was made about performances at IIFA rocks by Devi Sri Prasad, Shreya Ghoshal and Tanishk Bagchi.





The event will take place at the Middle East’s largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue, Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences.





As the world looks forward to this year's celebration of Hindi cinema with music and fashion at yet another exotic destination, the content promises to be aspirational and entertaining. With its growing popularity across the world, IIFA today is recognized not just as a globally broadcast and streamed event but as an institution in its own right, and a platform that is recognized as the most engaging celebration of Indian cinema.





Salman Khan said, “I have always enjoyed being a part of the IIFA Family and travelling to some great destinations but this year we are headed to one of my personal favourites - Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Over the last 21 years, IIFA has not only given Indian Cinema an international platform, but it has created a wonderful opportunity to take us to our fans and connect millions of people globally. I am proud and excited to host the 2022 IIFA Weekend & Awards at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi as we unite the world through cinema & celebration.” Varun Dhawan said, “IIFA Awards has given me some very precious moments of my life. Holding the IIFA trophy, performing in the festivities is special about IIFA. In this edition, we are travelling to Abu Dhabi which is one of my favourite cities and I am really looking forward to connecting with fans and having a fun time overall.” “With fans from all over the world, including many here in Abu Dhabi and across the UAE, Indian cinema continues to be one of the largest success stories in the global film business. We are delighted to be hosting such a well-attended popular international event on Yas Island, our prime entertainment and leisure destination, and to be participating in a celebration of national and worldwide creativity, which DCT Abu Dhabi promotes and encourages in our own film industry,” Saeed Al Fazari, Acting Strategic Affairs Executive Director of DCT Abu Dhabi said.





“We are honored to host the most awaited mega event of 2022 – The 22nd edition of IIFA Weekend and Awards at Etihad Arena on Yas Bay in Yas Island. Etihad Arena has an ideal setting for world class events and hosting this grand celebration reinforces Yas Island’s position as a top global destination for entertainment and leisure while cementing Abu Dhabi’s place on the world tourism map.





“As the Nexa IIFA Awards are celebrated at Yas Island, we stand committed to our partnership for the 6th consecutive year,” Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India said.





People can now buy tickets to the biggest celebration of Indian Cinema on https://www.etihadarena.ae/en/box-office or you can head to www.yasisland.ae where fans can add all that they need for their visit.





FOR FURTHER DETAILS VISIT: IIFA Website www.iifa.com