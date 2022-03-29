Exclusive: Vijay has his lineup sorted out until 2024: #66 for Pongal, #67 for Deepavali 2023

As actor Vijay's Beast is all set to release on April 13, the hype around his upcoming films are already sky high. It was officially announced that Thalapathy 66 will be directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju.
Chennai: The exclusive update we hear is that the actor will be teaming up with Lokesh Kanagaraj and Atlee for his upcoming films. This also could be the hint that Vijay had dropped as he had recently clicked a picture of these directors together. The picture went viral on the internet. "Vijay 67 will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Lalith Kumar of Seven Screen Studio. For Vijay 68, the Bigil trio is all set to reunite as it will be directed by Atlee while the project will be produced by AGS Entertainment again," a source told DT Next. This means that Vijay is busy until the end of 2023. Thalapathy 66 is most likely to hit the screens for Pongal 2023 while Thalapathy 67 will be a Deepavali 2023 release. It is too early to talk about the release of Thalapathy 68 with Atlee as we would know when the project will go on floors only in the first half of 2023.
