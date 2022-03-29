Exclusive: Woman claims STR to be her husband, detained in front of actor's house

A huge drama took place in front of actor STR's T Nagar house last week. An anonymous girl stood in front of the Vinnai Thaandi Varuvaaya actor's house and claimed STR to be her husband.
Chennai: She stood there from morning till night for over a week and was asking for the actor to appear in front of her. "She was there for over a week from morning 8 am till night 10 pm and showed forged pictures of their wedding. As STR was not in town, nobody paid attention to her," sources told DT Next. The actor came to know about this after reaching Chennai and immediately filed a complaint with the local police. They arrived and detained the girl. Meanwhile, STR is simultaneously shooting for Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu and a Tamil reality show.
