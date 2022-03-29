Surprises galore in Saani Kaayidham teaser releasing this week

Chennai :

Director Selvaraghavan’s acting debut Saani Kaayidham has gone on to become one of the most-anticipated films in Tamil movie industry. Directed by Arun Matheswaran, the film has Keerthy Suresh playing the other lead. The exclusive update is that the teaser of the film is all set to release later this week.





A source in the know told DT Next, “The announcement will be made anytime soon by Amazon Prime who has acquired the movie. The teaser will drop a couple of days later following the announcement.”





The movie will premiere on the OTT platform on April 7. Selvaraghavan in his acting debut plays the character of Sangaiah while Keerthy Suresh plays Ponni. The teaser will have surprising elements in it.





The film is also reported to have been certified ‘A’ for its violence and obscene language. The first look of the film was released year and received overwhelming response. Selvaraghavan will also be seen in Vijay’s Beast that is releasing on April 13.





Meanwhile, Arun Matheswaran will direct Dhanush in a project that will go on floors later this year.