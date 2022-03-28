Mon, Mar 28, 2022

'After 18 years, it's happiness today': Suriya, director Bala reunite for #Suriya41

Published: Mar 28,202210:53 AM by Online Desk

Actor Suriya, whose Etharkkum Thuninthavan is having a strong theatrical run, will reunite with director Bala for Suriya 41.

Image credit: Actor Suriya's twitter
Chennai:
Taking to social media, the actor said, "Been waiting for #DirBala na my mentor to say Action!!! …After 18 years, it’s happiness today…! This moment… we need all your wishes! #Suriya41."

According to earlier reports by DT Next, the film is a rural entertainer that will go on floors from March 30.


This movie will mark third collaboration between the actor and the National Award-winning director in 18 years, after Nandha and Pithamagan.

