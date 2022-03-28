'After 18 years, it's happiness today': Suriya, director Bala reunite for #Suriya41

Actor Suriya, whose Etharkkum Thuninthavan is having a strong theatrical run, will reunite with director Bala for Suriya 41.
Chennai:
Taking to social media, the actor said, "Been waiting for #DirBala na my mentor to say Action!!! …After 18 years, it’s happiness today…! This moment… we need all your wishes! #Suriya41."
According to earlier reports by DT Next, the film is a rural entertainer that will go on floors from March 30.
This movie will mark third collaboration between the actor and the National Award-winning director in 18 years, after Nandha and Pithamagan.
Been waiting for #DirBala na my mentor to say Action!!! …After 18 years, it’s happiness today…! This moment… we need all your wishes! #Suriya41pic.twitter.com/TKwznuTu9c— Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) March 28, 2022
