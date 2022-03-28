List of 2022 Oscar winners is here: Check list

Los Angeles :





Best picture: “CODA”





Best actor: Will Smith, “King Richard”





Best actress: Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”





Documentary feature: “Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”





Original song: “No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die,” music and lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell





Best director: Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”





Best supporting actor: Troy Kotsur, “CODA”





Best international film: “Drive My Car,” Japan





Costume design: “Cruella”





Original screenplay: “Belfast”





Adapted screenplay: “CODA”





Best supporting actress: Ariana DeBose





Cinematography: “Dune”





Visual Effects: “Dune”





Best animated feature: “Encanto”





Sound: “Dune”





Documentary (short subject): “The Queen of Basketball”





Best animated short film: “The Windshield Wiper”





Live action short: “The Long Goodbye”





Music (original score): “Dune”





Film editing: “Dune”





Production design: “Dune”



