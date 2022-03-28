Mon, Mar 28, 2022

Best actor: Smith wins his first Oscar award for King Richard

Published: Mar 28,202208:57 AM by Online Desk

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Actor Will Smith won the best actor award at the Oscars for King Richard.

Smith wins his first Oscar award for King Richard (Credit: AFP)
Smith wins his first Oscar award for King Richard (Credit: AFP)
Chennai:
This is the actor's first Oscar.

Janes Campion won Best Director for the Netflix film The Power Of The Dog. Troy Kotsur won the Best Supporting Actor award for CODA. He is the second deaf actor to win an Academy Award after Marlee Matlin.

"Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said, just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things," Will Smith said as he accepted his Oscar.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations