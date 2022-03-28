Vikram-Pa Ranjith film tentatively titled Maidhaanam

Chennai :

For those who have been eagerly awaiting updates on Chiyaan 61 here are few exclusive pieces of information: We have learnt that the film, which would be directed by Pa Ranjith and produced by KE Gnanavel of Studio Green, is all set to go on floors in May. Sources also told DT Next that the film, said to be an action-thriller, has been titled Maidhaanam.





A source in the know of things said, “This will be yet another sports film from Pa Ranjith after Sarpatta Parambarai. Vikram will be seen playing a power-packed role that revolves around traditional body-builders in Tamil Nadu. He will be seen working out using ‘karalakattai’ technique. The entire shoot revolves around a local ground and hence the film has been titled Maidhaanam. The film will go on floors in mid-May and the shoot will take place in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu. The makers are finalising the cast and crew of the film, and will make an official announcement soon.”





It may be noted that Pa Ranjith’s next venture as a producer, which has Dhruv Vikram in the lead role and will be directed by Mari Selvaraj, is also a sports film that revolves around Kabaddi.