'Mega154': Chiranjeevi's heavy action schedule begins in Hyderabad

Hyderabad :

It is reported that the team commenced a new shooting schedule with a breathtaking action episode on Chiranjeevi and fighters.





Having Ram-Lakshman masters oversee the action block, the high-octane action sequences are being canned by the makers at the grand sets laid in Hyderabad's Aluminium Factory.





Shruti Haasan who will essay the female lead opposite Chiranjeevi is supposed to join the sets soon, as reported.





Tentatively titled 'Mega154', this movie is billed to be a mass action entertainer laced with all the commercial ingredients. This will be a first-time association for Shruti Haasan with megastar Chiranjeevi and director Bobby.





Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar are producing the film under the Mythri Movie Makers banner, while GK Mohan is the co-producer.





Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad, who provided a blockbuster music album for 'Pushpa' recently, has provided several chartbuster albums to Chiranjeevi as well. Now that Devi Sri Prasad will compose the music for 'Mega154', expectations are rife.





Arthur A Wilson handles the cinematography, while Niranjan Devaramane is the editor and AS Prakash is the production designer. Sushmita Konidela is the costume designer.