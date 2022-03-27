'It is KGF and Beast, not KGF vs Beast': Yash at trailer launch event

Chennai :

Kannada actor Yash said at the KGF 2 trailer launch event that he respects Tamil star Vijay and denies their movie clash as an "election".





At the event launching the trailer of the second installment of KGF, actor Yash said that it is not an election to call it KGF 2 vs Beast but it is KGF and Beast.





He added that he respects Vijay a lot, and he will definitely watch Beast. Yash hoped that Vijay fans would love KGF 2.





Yash's statement has settled the dust in the social media battle between the two stars' fans debating over whose film will mint more money at the box office.





Billed as an action thriller, Vijay's Beast is said to be a story revolving around a mall taken hostage by terrorists. Extensive shooting was done at a makeshift mall erected at the outskirts of Chennai. The Nelson-directed film will release worldwide on April 13.





Yash's gangster drama KGF: Chapter 2 focuses on the gangster-turned-messiah Rocky's rise to power at the Kolar Gold Fields after taking down Garuda, an oppressor who exploits the workers. In the second part of the Prashanth Neel-directorial, Rocky will take on Adheera (Sanjay Dutt). The film is slated to be released on April 14.





KGF 2's trailer dropped on YouTube this evening, the trailer featured intense action scenes and power-packed punchlines.





