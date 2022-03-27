PMK chief Anbumani Ramadoss praises GV Prakash's 'Selfie' for exposing NEET tragedy

Chennai :

Ramadoss said it was a "daring power-packed movie exposing scams, suicides, murders related to NEET and capitation fees."





Taking to Twitter to register his thoughts on the film,Ramadoss said, "Watched the preview of the movie 'Selfie' yesterday. A daring power packed movie exposing scams, suicides, murders related to NEET and capitation fees. GV Prakash, Gowtham Vasudev Menon and newcomer Gunanidhi have rocked!





"One of GV Prakash's best movies I have seen. Hats off to Director Mathimaran for giving us the must watch movie!"





Needless to say, the praise from the former Union Minister has delighted the film unit. G V Prakash, who plays the lead, replied to the former Union Minister's tweet, thanking him.





'Selfie' has been directed by Mathi Maaran, the nephew of National Award winning director Vetri Maaran. Interestingly, Mathi Maaran will be making his debut as a director with 'Selfie'.





The director, during his speech at the audio launch, had disclosed that he had got the inspiration for the plot of the film from a conversation he had with a person who had worked as a broker, selling college seats while in college.





Mathi Maaran said, "I wanted to buy a car for a long time and had been saving up for it. When I was looking for a good model, a guy I knew said that he had bought his first car when was studying in college itself."





"He told me that he had bought the car in his second year of college and that he had sold it off when he was in his third year. I got to know from him that he was able to buy a car from the money he had made as a broker selling seats for a college," the director had said and added that the youngster had, when asked why he had sold off the car so soon, gone on to point out that ill-gotten money wouldn't last and only what one earned through hard work would last.





This conversation, the director said, is what got him interested in the flourishing business that happens in the education sector and that is how he came up with the story for 'Selfie'.





In 'Selfie', G V Prakash plays a student who turns a broker in college who helps students get admission in colleges through the management quote for a fee.





The film, which has music by G V Prakash Kumar, has cinematography by Vishnu Rangasamy and is scheduled to hit screens on April 1.