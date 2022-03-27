Beast unseen still: Vijay goes all guns blazing

Sun Pictures revealed the unseen still from Actor Vijay's Upcoming movie Beast on Sunday.
Chennai:
Vijay is seen in a black sweater toting a gun at someone undisclosed. Previously Vijay was seen wielding a gun in Pokkiri Thuppaaki and Theri promotional posters, Beast is expected to match the level of action in these three blockbuster films.
#BeastUnseenStill@actorvijay@Nelsondilpkumar@anirudhofficial@hegdepooja@selvaraghavan@manojdft@Nirmalcuts@anbariv#BeastFromApril13#BeastModeON#Beastpic.twitter.com/vbdlOn8yqD— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) March 27, 2022
The film has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs. Expectations on Beast have piled on following the two fun-filled songs released earlier.
In fact, the first song 'Arabic Kuthu' garnered a whopping 232 million views on YouTube. The second single 'Jolly O Gymkhana', which was released recently, has already got 29 million views on YouTube.
Rumours doing the rounds suggest that the makers are looking to kickstart their promotions from April 1 for the film, which is scheduled to hit screens on April 13.
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Beast features Vijay, Selvaraghavan, Pooja Hegde, Redin Kingsley, Bjorn Surrao, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das, and Shine Tom Chacko. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music.
