Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon to attend 'KGF: Chapter 2' trailer launch

Mumbai :

As 'KGF: Chapter 2' is gearing up for a massive theatrical release on April 14, the makers of the mega action entertainer have decided to go all out with the promotions and hence they are organising the biggest trailer launch event.





Bollywood actors Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt, who play important roles in the epic movie will be seen at the mega trailer launch event, which will happen on March 27, in Bengaluru.





Touted to be a visual spectacle, an ensemble of stars will be seen together on the stage, as 'KGF: Chapter 2' event will be held on a grand scale.





The mega event is to be hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, while Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon will be flying to Bengaluru to witness the gala.





'KGF: Chapter 2' stars Kannada hero Yash in the lead role. Yash will be seen in a titular role as an underdog, who emerges as one of the most powerful underworld dons in India.





Releasing nationwide on April 14 in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, 'KGF: Chapter 2' is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner.





'KGF: Chapter 2' is being presented in north Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and AA Films.