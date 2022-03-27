Vijay Antony completes shooting Kolkata portions for Ratham

Chennai :

Director CS Amudhan, who is now directing the eagerly awaited investigative thriller 'Ratham', on Saturday announced that the unit had completed shooting actor Vijay Antony's portions in Kolkata.





Taking to Twitter, the director said, "And we've wrapped the last day of shoot for Vijay Antony on erly the spectacular Howrah bridge in Kolkata. Nandri Nanba! Not including his picture to avoid prematurely revealing his look. We are nearing the end of shoot for 'Ratham'. Only Spain remains."









This is the final last schedule of the film. Prior to this, the unit had completed two schedules. The film features three actresses -- Mahima Nambiar, Nandita Swetha and Remya Nambeesan- in important roles. Gopi Amarnath is the director of Photography. Dhilip Subbarayan is choreographing the stunts for this film.



