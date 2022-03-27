Sun, Mar 27, 2022

Let faith inspire you, says actress Amala Paul

Published: Mar 27,202206:45 AM

Amala is known to travel and go on treks to relax.

Actress Amala Paul
Chennai: Actress Amala Paul, who loves to travel, on Saturday chose to share her wisdom on decision-making and life with her followers on Instagram by posting a video clip of her road trip. 

Posting a video clip of a drive that she had undertaken with friends to heal herself, the actress wrote, "There are two roads you can take at this point; one that repeats the same cycles you're currently experiencing or one that throws you into a world of new beginnings. Whatever you decide, let your intuition guide you and your faith inspire you. You're getting closer to greatness each day."



