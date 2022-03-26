Sat, Mar 26, 2022

'The best thing to hold onto...': Actors Nikki Galrani, Aadhi Pinisetty are engaged now

Published: Mar 26,202205:58 PM by Online Desk

Actors Nikki Galrani and Aadhi Pinisetty who have been dating for quite sometime are now officially engaged.

Nikki Galrani with Aadhi Pinisetty.
"The best thing to hold onto in life is each other. We found each other a couple of years ago & it’s official now. 24.3.22 was really special to us. We got engaged in the presence of both our families. Seeking all you love & blessings as we take on this new journey together," Nikki Galrani wrote on Twitter.

 

In the post, she shared some of the pictures from the ceremony. 

Here are a few:

