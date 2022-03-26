'The best thing to hold onto...': Actors Nikki Galrani, Aadhi Pinisetty are engaged now

Actors Nikki Galrani and Aadhi Pinisetty who have been dating for quite sometime are now officially engaged.
Chennai:
"The best thing to hold onto in life is each other. We found each other a couple of years ago & it’s official now. 24.3.22 was really special to us. We got engaged in the presence of both our families. Seeking all you love & blessings as we take on this new journey together," Nikki Galrani wrote on Twitter.
In the post, she shared some of the pictures from the ceremony.
Here are a few:
