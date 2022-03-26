Nikki Galrani, Aadhi Pinisetty got engaged in private ceremony: Reports

Chennai :

According to latest Kollywood reports, the couple have been engaged in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their family and friends and would make an official announcement anytime soon.





Earlier, pictures of Nikki Galrani attending Aadhi's father birthday party and the duo outside Hyderabad airports surfaced on social media, fueling rumours.





On the work front, Aadhi has The Warrior, an upcoming bi-lingual film, directed by Lingusamy and Nikki Galrani is awaiting the release of Idiot, a horror spoof film, on April 1.