Charlotte Ritchie joins 'You' Season 4

Los Angeles :

Actress Charlotte Ritchie is set for a main role in Season 4 of Netflix's 'You', Variety has confirmed.





Ritchie will appear opposite series stars Penn Badgley as Kate. The character is described as fearsomely smart, independent, suspicious, misses nothing, reports 'Variety'.





A fiercely loyal friend, a brick wall to everyone else, the daughter of a chaotic, bohemian single mother, Kate worked hard to create the life she now leads.





She's an art gallery director whose job means managing tempestuous artistes. Kate tends to be "the adult in the room", and has embraced the moniker of "icy b***h".





She's especially protective of best friend Lady Phoebe, a sweet and trusting person whose extreme wealth and fame tend to attract opportunists.





Kate prefers "arrangements" to love, which is why she dates fun but self-centred partier Malcolm. When Malcolm invites Joe, an American outsider of no apparent means, into their privileged world, Kate not only immediately dislikes him, she strongly suspects something about the man is not what he seems.





Ritchie previously starred in the Netflix series 'Feel Good' opposite Mae Martin.





She is also known for starring in the comedy series 'Ghosts', which was recently remade into a CBS series of the same name, as well as the hit drama series 'Call the Midwife'.





Most recently, she wrapped filming Season 7 of 'Grantchester' as well as the film 'Wonka' starring Timothee Chalamet.





Season 3 of 'You' debuted on Netflix in 2021.





Production recently began on Season 4, which is believed to take place in Europe, given the events of the Season 3 finale.