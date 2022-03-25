Dhanush-starrer Naane Varuven in the last leg of shooting

Chennai :

The team of 'Naane Varuven' have shared a poster announcing the final stage shooting of the film.





Dhanush is seen sitting pensively smoking a cigarette in colourful and trippy poster.





The Selvaraghavan-directorial is bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu, the music is scored by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The earlier post shared by the team with Dhanush in two looks, hints he either plays two roles or a singular role in different timelines.









Dhanush in his kitty has Thiruchitrambalam directed by Mithran Jawahar, and Sir directed by Venky Atluri. Selva apart from his directorial commitment, also has acted in the big-ticket film Beast and Saani Kayidham alongside Keerthy Suresh.