RRR Review: Rajamouli raises the bar yet again and roars with RRR

Chennai :

Cast: Junior NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Shriya Saran and Rahul Ramakrishna Director: SS Rajamouli





Music director: Maragadhamani





Rating: 3.5/5





Synopsis: In 1920, officers from the British Raj kidnap Malli, a girl from the Gond tribe, and take her as their slave. A fellow tribal sets out to rescue her. An Indian police officer is given the task of hunting this tribal – dead or alive Kaushik Rajaraman





After several hurdles, SS Rajamouli's RRR has finally made its way to theatres on Friday. Coming after the stupendous success of the Baahubali franchise, expectations on and hype about this Rajamouli film were sky-high. The film was with a mammoth budget of Rs 550 crore, and Rajamouli clearly hasn’t spared any expense, right from the first frame where a drone shot shows us the aerial view of Adilabad forest in 1920.





Malli, a girl from the Gond tribe, is enslaved by British Governor Scott and his wife. The tribe approaches its go-to-man to rescue the little girl. Rajamouli titles this 10-minute introduction as the story and then moves on to ‘fire’ where he introduces the police officer, Rama Raju (Ram Charan), who serves the British. He takes on his own countrymen who revolt against the British but is still denied a promotion.





Then we are introduced to ‘water’: Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) who hunts wolves and tigers for food in the forest, as he is headed to Delhi to rescue Malli. It is a kind of introduction that echoes the jaguar chase scene from Mel Gibson's Apocalypto. The CG work is top-notch and looks convincing. The show begins, and Komaram Bheem reaches Delhi in the disguise of Athar. When a police informant says that an unidentified man will attack the British and take the girl with him, Rama Raju steps forward to capture the man dead or alive. He goes undercover and meets Bheem when they both team up to rescue a boy under a bridge.





From that point onwards, Rajamouli impresses us with the way he has managed to strike a balance between Ram Charan and Jr NTR, and ensures that they simultaneously enthrall us with their screen presence. Almost every scene in the first half is whistle-worthy for their fans. Apart from the bromance, there is romance as well. Komaram Bheem falls for the noble-hearted British girl, Jenni (Olivia), which provide good comedy portions as well. The Naatu Naatu song, which looked forced as a single video, is well-placed in the film. Rajamouli doesn't take much time to unfold the suspense and the first half ends with the rivalry between Bheem and Raju.





The second half begins with Raju's backstory and his agenda behind joining the British. His father Venkata Rama Raju (Ajay Devgn) trains his tribe to handle weapons. Rama Raju excels in handling the gun and the words "load, aim and shoot" taught by his father makes him a force to reckon with. The story may appear to lag here but this is the emotional connect that Rajamouli has built strongly apart from the friendship angle, which leads to the climax. However, it is a bit tediously old-school when Komaram takes whiplash in public and yet manages to sing.





The climax of RRR reminds us of Baahubali 2. Ram and Bheem turn superhero, with Ram shown in the avatar of Lord Ram. Though the climax is predictable, Rajamouli has stuck to the superhero part and makes RRR a complete package. Apart from the visuals and CG portions, Maragadhamani's music adds to the film's grandeur. Alia Bhatt's south debut needs a special mention, as she has excelled in the role of Sita, who takes the story forward. There is minute detailing in her makeover of a Godavari girl and she has carried it off flawlessly. There isn't a moment where her Bollywood diva image has a cascading effect on Alia as Sita.





The biggest plus is Rajamouli has made us sit through a 186-minute film in the era of web and mini-series. Even with the minimal flaws, RRR is still a great watch and will be a distinct film in Indian cinema. It is worth a watch for kids as well as adults.