Karan Johar acquires rights of Malayalam super-hit Hridayam in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi

Chennai :

Director-producer Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios have acquired the rights of Malayalam super-hit Hridayam.

Sharing the news, Karan tweeted, "I am so delighted and honoured to share this news with you. Dharma Productions & Fox Star Studios have acquired the rights to a beautiful, coming-of-age love story, #Hridayam in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu – all the way from the south, the world of Malayalam cinema."

The film opened to rave reviews and has been continuing its dream run. The film features Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran in the lead roles.

The film was written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, best known for 2012 blockbuster Thattathin Marayathu . It was produced by Visakh Subramaniam through Merryland Cinemas.