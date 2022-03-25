Latest Tamil music video Amour clocks 1.6 million views

Chennai :

Tamil music video Amour that is directed by SBN Sathyanarayanan and featuring Adithya RK and Aaliya Hayath has crossed 1 million views on the internet. “The response has been quite good and being a new comer, I should say that it has been overwhelming,” begins Sathya. He opens up that the idea flashed in his mind after his friend and the composer of the song Pranav Aditya approached him and sought his help to get a celebrity release his single. “Pranav had the song ready and asked me if I could get a celeb to release the song. That is when I asked him if we could make it as a proper video song and he agreed. We went to Saregama and they liked it the idea. We shot for the video in tight schedules and completed the shoot in Chennai in a day,” adds the director.





Sathya says that music videos have become a great launchpad for aspiring directors lately. “Having directed a few short films and an assistant director in a couple of other films, I felt that a music video would be a solid addition for my portfolio. Producers too look for such experiences in aspiring directors before trusting them with a project,” he adds.





Talking about shooting for Amour, Sathya says with a smile, “I heard from my team that people around were surprised to see a bunch of youngsters working on a project while having fun and completing it in a day. None of us in the team of Amour are above 24 years.”