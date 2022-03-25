Dhanush to resume shoot of 'Naane Varuven' later this month

Chennai :

Actor-filmmaker Dhanush’s Naane Varuven was progressing at a rapid pace across Chennai and Ooty. He was recently seen performing at the Ilaiyaraaja’s concert in the city. While the actor has several commitments in his lineup that includes Thiruchitrambalam and Vaathi, we hear that he will be joining the sets of his brother Selvaraghavan’s Naane Varuven from next week.





A source in the know told DT Next, “He had to trim his beard in between for Vaathi. His character in Naane Varuven sports a dense beard. Hence, the team is waiting for Dhanush to get back to the bearded look. He is currently focused on the dubbing of Thiruchitrambalam.” Upon the completion of Naane Varuven, Dhanush will resume the shoot of Vaathi. “After completing the shoot of the Naane Varuven, Dhanush will be heading to Hyderabad to complete the Sekar Kammula directorial in a single stretch for a little over 40 days.” The actor also has a film with director Arun Matheswaran Rocky fame.