RRR extravaganza: Seats filling fast even as ticket prices shoot up to Rs 900 in metropolitans

As the 'Bahubali' makers are back with the magnum opus RRR (Ranam Roudram Rudhiram), fans across the country are gripped with excitement to catch the shows on the first day of the film's release.





The epic period drama will be releasing on March 25 and the bookings started a couple of days ago. Tickets in cities such as Mumbai and Jaipur are capped at higher prices with the price of a ticket averaging around Rs 400-500. In some theatres in these cities, ticket prices have soared to as high as Rs 900.









Meanwhile, ticket costs are relatively stable in the national capital Delhi and tier-2 cities like Chandigarh and Amritsar. The price of tickets in Amritsar, is still cheaper, among this lot. Tickets are sold for as low as Rs 180 in the Golden Temple city. While Delhi and Chandigarh average around Rs 350-450 with recliner seats costing above Rs 500, but within Rs 600.





South India, the epicentre of RRR fever, surprisingly has a cap on ticket prices that it is a rarity to find theatres charging over Rs 500. Various theatres in Chennai offer decent viewing experience for an affordable price of Rs 190 in multiplexes.









It is a given that this film will make and break records for the opening day. With no major releases in the south and films like Bachchan Pandey, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kashmir Files having had a good run in the north, RRR will take lion's share in the box office in the coming days.





Some reports suggest that RRR would rake close to Rs 10-12 crore in the North Indian region on the opening day.









RRR, dubbed to be a pan-Indian period film based on the lives of freedom fighters Alluri Sitaram Raju, played by Ram Charan, and Komaram Bheem, essayed by Jr NTR. The theme being patriotism, the film will readily be espoused by all across the country, and co-stars coming from various industries will catapult expectations among the fans.