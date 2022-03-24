'Beast' teaser rumoured to release on April 1

Chennai :

Even as it became clear that actor Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies would be releasing director Nelson Dilipkumar's much-awaited action thriller 'Beast' in Tamil Nadu, rumours have begun doing the rounds that the makers of the film are planning to release a teaser of the film on April 1.





Although there has been no official confirmation regarding the release of a teaser, fans have already begun celebrating, so much so that the hashtag, #BeastTeaser began trending on Twitter on Thursday.





While the rumour has triggered enormous excitement, it has also kindled curiosity as to who will bag the Kerala and Karnataka theatrical rights of the action thriller, which features actors Vijay and Pooja Hegde in the lead.





Rumours doing the rounds suggest that the makers are looking to kickstart their promotions from April 1 for the film, which is scheduled to hit screens on April 13.





The film has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs. Two songs from the film that have been released by the unit so far have only gone on to add to the excitement and have raised expectations from the film even further.





In fact, the first song 'Arabic Kuthu' garnered a whopping 200 million views on YouTube. The second single 'Jolly O Gymkhana', which was released recently, has already got 20 million views on YouTube.



