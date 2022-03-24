Amitabh Bachchan shows appreciation for Abhishek Bachchan's 'Dasvi' trailer, declares him his 'uttaradhikaari'

Mumbai :

With the recent release of the 'Dasvi' trailer, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has been garnering immense praise for his performance in it and seems like his father Amitabh Bachchan is his newest admirer.





The megastar, on Thursday, shared an appreciation tweet for Abhishek in which he expressed that his son has proved to be a fitting 'uttaradhikaari'.





Sharing the link for the trailer of 'Dasvi', Amitabh quoted his father, writer-poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, and wrote, "Mere bete, bete hone se tum mere uttradhikari nahi hoge. Jo mere uttradhikari honge, wo mere bete honge - Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Abhishek, tum mere uttradhikari hoge, bus keh diya to keh diya."



T 4230 - https://t.co/tTX69tWAc6

"मेरे बेटे, बेटे होने से मेरे उत्तराधिकारी नहीं होंगे ;

जो मेरे उत्तराधिकारी होंगे वो मेरे बेटे होंगे !"

~ हरिवंश राय बच्चन



Abhishek तुम मेरे उत्तराधिकारी हो - बस कह दिया तो कह दिया ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 23, 2022

Responding to his father's appreciation of him on Twitter, Abhishek wrote, "Love you Pa, always and eternally."



Love you, Pa. Always and eternally. 🤗 — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) March 23, 2022

Helmed by Tushar Jalota, 'Dasvi' tells the story of Ganga Ram Chaudhary, an "anpadh, corrupt and dil se desi" politician who finds a "nayi chunauti" in prison: education.





Apart from Abhishek, the social comedy also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. Nimrat will play the role of Bimla Devi, Chaudhary's wife who has now taken over his chief minister seat while he is in jail.





Yami will mark her presence as IPS officer Jyoti Deswal. Produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films, Jio Studios, and Bake My Cake Films, 'Dasvi' will release on Netflix India and Jio Cinema on April 7.



