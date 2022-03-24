Thu, Mar 24, 2022

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja make first public appearance after pregnancy announcement

Published: Mar 24,202210:20 AM by ANI

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Soon after Sonam Kapoor announced her pregnancy on social media, the mom-to-be went to attend her husband Anand Ahuja's store launch in Mumbai.

Actress Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja (Image Credit: ANI)
Actress Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja (Image Credit: ANI)
Mumbai:
The fashion icon opted for a comfy yet classy blue pantsuit for the day, paired with white sneakers.. 

She accessorized her look with an initials necklace and stud earrings.

The store launch was also attended by Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, and Anshula Kapoor. For the unversed, Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018 in a traditional wedding ceremony in Mumbai.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations