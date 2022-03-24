Thu, Mar 24, 2022

Bhag­yaraj, Aish­warya play cou­ple af­ter 30 years

Published: Mar 24,202208:30 AM

The actors have roped in to play parents of Kavin in his upcoming film that will be directed by debutant Ganesh K Babu and produced by Ambeth Kumar of Olympia films.

Aishwarya and Bhagyaraj
Chennai:
Veteran actors Bhagyaraj and Aishwarya will be seen playing onscreen couple 30 years after Raasukutti.

Aparna Das plays the female lead. A source close to the film unit told DT Next that Bhagyaraj and Aishwarya joined the sets on Wednesday and started shooting for their portions.

