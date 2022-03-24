Chennai :

Veteran actors Bhagyaraj and Aishwarya will be seen playing onscreen couple 30 years after Raasukutti.





The actors have roped in to play parents of Kavin in his upcoming film that will be directed by debutant Ganesh K Babu and produced by Ambeth Kumar of Olympia films.





Aparna Das plays the female lead. A source close to the film unit told DT Next that Bhagyaraj and Aishwarya joined the sets on Wednesday and started shooting for their portions.