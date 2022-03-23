'Powerhouse of talent': Samantha wishes Kangana Ranaut on her birthday

Chennai :

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram story to wish Kangana Ranaut on her 35th birthday on Wednesday. Samantha shared a photo of Ranaut to wish her. The story read, "Wishing the power house of talent, the acress who raises the bar with each of her performances, the gorgeous @kanganaranaut a very happy birthday".





Kangana Ranaut also shared a photo with her sister Rangoli Chandel with the caption, "Today on the occasion of my birthday day …. Visited Bhagwati Shri Vaishnodevi ji… with her and my parents blessings looking forward to this year, Thank you everyone for your love and blessings."





On the work front, Samantha has Vignesh Shivan's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal, Gunasekhar's Shaakuntalam, Hari Shankar's Yashoda and her English feature 'The arrangement of love' while Kangana has Tejas, Razneesh Ghai's Dhaakad, Alaukik Desai's Sita, Sai Kabir's Tiku Weds Sheru and Anurag Basu Imli.