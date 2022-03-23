Samantha unfollows Naga Chaitanya on Instagram, shares post later

Chennai :

After the separation announcement of actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya last year, almost four years after they got married, fans from both the side were shocked to bear the announcement. The duo began dating after Samantha's debut film 'Ye Maaya Chesave' in 2010.





Recently, Samantha had unfollowed her estranged husband Naga Chaitanya on Instagram. Soon after this news, netizens were quick to flood the platform with comments.





Following this, the actor shared a cryptic post that read "Keep going, you got this".





She also deleted her photos with Naga Chaitanya from her Instagram account, including the separation post.





The duo had requested their fans and media to give them privacy while informing the fans about their separation.