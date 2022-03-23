Netflix's 'You' season 4 starts filming

Washington :

Good news for all the 'You' fans! Joe Goldberg is getting ready to make a creepy comeback as the Netflix show's season four has begun production.





The series' official Twitter handle shared a set photo showing a clapperboard that has blood dripping from the title. The clapperboard also shows that the episode is being directed by John Scott, who has previously helmed episodes for the series.





The tweet read, "feeling YOU-4-ic. YOU Season 4 is now in production." 'You', based on Caroline Kepnes' best-selling novel of the same name, revolves around the question, "What would you do for love?"





The show features Penn Badgely as Joe Goldberg, a man with a dark past and a deep love for books and literature.





The series also captures his twisted perspective on romance and how he becomes obsessed with the women who come into his life. Netflix announced the season 4 renewal of 'You' in October 2021, just days ahead of the show's highly-anticipated third season, reported Variety.





The hit drama's second and third seasons starred Badgley and Victoria Pedretti in the lead roles. In the third season, Joe (Badgley) and Love Quinn (Pedretti) were married and raising their son in a Northern California suburb filled with a unique set of neighbours.





Season 4 of the thriller series will likely pick up with Joe in Paris, France, after having escaped his last devastation. He has abandoned his son, believing that's what's best for him, and he'll likely search for his season 3 romantic interest, Marienne Bellamy (Tati Gabrielle).





Actor Lukas Gage of 'The White Lotus' fame was recently announced as a new cast member for 'You'. He has joined the show as Adam, the son of a wealthy businessman. Netflix is yet to announce the official release date for the upcoming season of 'You'.