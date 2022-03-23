Mahath’s new web series is titled Emoji

Chennai :





The makers in an official statement said that Emoji will be shot in and around locales of Tenkasi, Nagercoil, Hyderabad, and Kerala. Aadukalam Naren, VJ Ashiq and Priyadarshini Rajkumar among others play important roles. Written and directed by Sen S Rangasamy, Jalandhar Vasan is the cinematographer while RH Vikram composes the music. Emoji is produced by AM Sampath Kumar.

Actor Mahat Raghavendra on Tuesday started shooting for his web-series titled Emoji. The shoot commenced with a formal pooja in the city. The series has Devika Satheesh and Maanasa as its female leads.