Alphonse Puthren's Gold teaser out, Prithviraj, Nayan to play leads

Chennai :

Director Alphonse Puthren, who rose to fame with Premam and Neram in Tamil, on Tuesday unveiled the teaser of his upcoming film 'Gold' starring Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran and 'Lady Superstar' Nayanthara in the lead roles.





Sharing the teaser, Actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran tweeted, '#Gold Teaser! @alphonseputhren @PrithviOfficial #Nayanthara #ListinStephen #SupriyaMenon @magicframes2011@PrithvirajProd @actor_ajmal @Poffactio.'









Before the teaser was out, the director shared a note on Twitter, "After a small gap of seven years I am back with my film. " GOLD " Teaser is releasing in youtube in magicframes' channel today evening by 6 pm. This Friday... March 25th the teaser of " GOLD " is releasing in theaters. Need all your prayers and wishes. You watch it and tell me."





The teaser features Prithviraj as Joshi resembling a brave street smart guy who beats up wrongdoers and Nayanthara as Sumangali Unnikrishnan who in stark contrast could be seen sitting chill on a sofa, eating popcorn.





'Gold' marking Alphonse Puthren’s directorial comeback after a gap of seven years is produced jointly by Prithviraj's own production house Prithviraj Productions and Magic frames. The film also features Ajmal Ameer, Chemban Vinod Mallika Sukumaran, Shammi Thilakan, Vinay fort, Buburaj, Lalu Alex ,Saiju Kurup and many other.





Meanwhile, Prithviraj is waiting for the release of Dijo Jose Antony film 'Jana Gana Mana' and Nayanthara will be seen in Vignesh Shivan's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal which is set to hit screens on April 28.