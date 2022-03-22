Big B plays an important cameo in Kamal Haasan's Vikram

Chennai :

Recently, actor-producer Kamal Haasan announced the release of his upcoming film Vikram with Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is all set to hit the screens on June 3 and there is quite a lot of anticipation around the project as this will be the actor's first release in almost four years.





The exclusive update we have for you is that megastar Amitabh Bachchan plays an important role in the film. A source in the know of things told DT Next, "Big B plays an important role in Vikram. Though it is only a cameo, the character is an important force in building up the entire scene. Amitabh will be seen in the climax of Vikram."





The source also added that initially a couple of stars from the south were approached to play the role.





"They didn't have the dates and another actor was affected by Covid. Hence, Amitabh was finally on board the project. He shot for these portions in a single call-sheet in Chennai that took less than a day. He probably shot it for five to six hours," remarked the source.





The movie is produced by Kamal Hassan's Raaj Kamal Films International and has music by Anirudh Ravichander. The film features Fahadh Faasil, Kalidas Jayaram, Antony Varghese, Arjun Das and Shivani Narayanan in supporting roles.