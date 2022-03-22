Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan likely to opt for surrogacy, consulted family doc

Chennai :

Well-placed sources had told DT Next that the couple had a secret wedding and have planned to announce it officially when they feel that the time is right.









According to sources in the industry, the couple has been apparently considering surrogacy as an option and has consulted their family doctor at a city hospital.





Nayanthara and Vignesh have been together for over seven years now.





On the work front, Nayanthara and Vignesh Sivan are all set for the release of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal on April 28. The actress also has Connect directed by Ashwin Saravanan.