Ban Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's production banner, arrest them: Petition to CoP

In a bizarre petition to the Chennai police Commissioner, a self proclaimed social activist has sought ban on the film production company Rowdy Pictures as the name has created panic and unrest among the public.
Chennai: The company is owned by director Vignesh Shivan and actor Nayanthara who have produced movies like Netrikann and Koozhangal under the banner and co-produced a few other films. While the company is named after Vignesh's successful directorial Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, petitioner IG Kannan of Saligramam ha claimed that famous personalities like Nayanthara should not name their company like Rowdy when police have been trying control the rowdy culture in the city. He went to the extent of seeking a ban on the production house and arrest of both Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara in his petition.
