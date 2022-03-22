Beast all set to hit screens on April 13, makers confirm

Actor Vijay's Beast will hit screens worldwide on April 13, the makers of the movie, Sun Pictures, confirmed today.
Chennai:
A tweet was put out by Sun Pictures that read: "#BeastFromApril13 @actorvijay @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @hegdepooja @selvaraghavan @manojdft @Nirmalcuts @anbariv #Beast"
The film has also cleared the censor with a U/A certificate.
It's official now!! The most awaited #ThalapathyVijay's #Beast is all set to hit the theatres this April!!#BeastFromApril13@actorvijay@Nelsondilpkumar@sunpictures@anirudhofficial@selvaraghavan@hegdepooja@manojdft@nirmalcuts@vtvganeshoff@AlwaysJani@RIAZthebosspic.twitter.com/HnmNGk1nyS— DT Next (@dt_next) March 22, 2022
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Beast features Vijay, Selvaraghavan, Pooja Hegde, Redin Kingsley, Bjorn Surrao, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das, and Shine Tom Chacko. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music.
