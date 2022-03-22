Tue, Mar 22, 2022

Beast all set to hit screens on April 13, makers confirm

Published: Mar 22,202211:46 AM by Online Desk

Updated: Mar 22,202211:51 AM

Actor Vijay's Beast will hit screens worldwide on April 13, the makers of the movie, Sun Pictures, confirmed today.

Image credit: Sun Pictures Twitter
Chennai:
A tweet was put out by Sun Pictures that read: "#BeastFromApril13 @actorvijay @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @hegdepooja @selvaraghavan @manojdft @Nirmalcuts @anbariv #Beast"

The film has also cleared the censor with a U/A certificate.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Beast features Vijay, Selvaraghavan, Pooja Hegde, Redin Kingsley, Bjorn Surrao, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das, and Shine Tom Chacko. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music.

